Calcio in Tv, dove vedere le gare di oggi: alle 12.30 parte l'abbuffata, chiude la Roma

Continuano le gare di Serie A, si parte all'ora di pranzo con la sfida fra Lecce ed Hellas Verona. Alle 15.00 il Milan ospita l'Empoli, mentre alle 18.00 la Juventus sarà impegnata nel big match con l'Atalanta. Un'altra sfida dal sapore europeo alle 20.45, con la Fiorentina che ospita la Roma.

12.30 Lecce-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

13.00 PSG-Reims (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT ARENA

14.00 Aston Villa-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX

14.00 Alaves-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN

14.00 Torres-Entella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 SPAL-Rimini (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Lucchese-Olbia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Brindisi-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Colonia-Werder Brema (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN

15.00 Milan-Empoli (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

15.00 Brighton-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Venezia-Bari (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

16.15 Lecco-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

16.15 Las Palmas-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN

16.15 Giana Erminio-Padova (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Catania-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.45 Liverpool-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K

17.30 Eintracht Francoforte-Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Juventus-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

18.00 Atletico Madrid-Sporting Huelva (Liga femminile) - DAZN

18.30 Real Madrid-Celta (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Benevento-Messina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Pescara-Carrarese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Juventus Next Gen-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Arezzo-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Triestina-Alessandria (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Albinoleffe-Novara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

19.00 Arouca-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

19.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Wolfsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Fiorentina-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

20.45 Marsiglia-Nantes (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

20.45 Vicenza-Arzignano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Crotone-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Sorrento-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Audace Cerignola-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Fermana-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Virtus Francavilla-Avellino (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

21.00 Betis-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN

21.30 Benfica-Estoril (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN