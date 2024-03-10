Calcio in Tv, dove vedere le gare di oggi: alle 12.30 parte l'abbuffata, chiude la Roma

Continuano le gare di Serie A, si parte all'ora di pranzo con la sfida fra Lecce ed Hellas Verona. Alle 15.00 il Milan ospita l'Empoli, mentre alle 18.00 la Juventus sarà impegnata nel big match con l'Atalanta. Un'altra sfida dal sapore europeo alle 20.45, con la Fiorentina che ospita la Roma. 

12.30 Lecce-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 
13.00 PSG-Reims (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT ARENA
14.00 Aston Villa-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX
14.00 Alaves-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN
14.00 Torres-Entella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.00 SPAL-Rimini (Serie C) - SKY SPORT 
14.00 Lucchese-Olbia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT 
14.00 Brindisi-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT 
14.00 Colonia-Werder Brema (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN
15.00 Milan-Empoli (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN 
15.00 Brighton-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT 
16.15 Venezia-Bari (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT
16.15 Lecco-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT 
16.15 Las Palmas-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN
16.15 Giana Erminio-Padova (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
16.15 Catania-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT 
16.45 Liverpool-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K
17.30 Eintracht Francoforte-Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Juventus-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN
18.00 Atletico Madrid-Sporting Huelva (Liga femminile) - DAZN
18.30 Real Madrid-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Benevento-Messina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT 
18.30 Pescara-Carrarese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT 
18.30 Juventus Next Gen-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT 
18.30 Arezzo-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT 
18.30 Triestina-Alessandria (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.30 Albinoleffe-Novara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT 
19.00 Arouca-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
19.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Wolfsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Fiorentina-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN 
20.45 Marsiglia-Nantes (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
20.45 Vicenza-Arzignano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT 
20.45 Crotone-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT 
20.45 Sorrento-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT 
20.45 Audace Cerignola-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT 
20.45 Fermana-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT 
20.45 Virtus Francavilla-Avellino (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Betis-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
21.30 Benfica-Estoril (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN