Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: l'abbuffata parte alle 13.30 col City, poi 3 gare di Serie A

Dopo l'anticipo fra Salernitana ed Empoli che ha aperto il 24° turno, oggi in Serie A si giocano altre tre gare

TuttoNapoli.net

© foto di Getty/Uefa/Image Sport

Dopo l'anticipo fra Salernitana ed Empoli che ha aperto il 24° turno, oggi in Serie A si giocano altre tre gare: alle 15.00 Cagliari-Lazio, alle 18.00 il big match fra Roma e Inter, mentre staserà alle 20.45 sarà possibile assistere a Sassuolo-Torino.

13.30 Manchester City-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K

14.00 Cittadella-Parma (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

14.00 Cremonese-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

14.00 Feralpisalò-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

14.00 Sudtirol-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

14.00 Modena-Cosenza (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

14.00 Alaves-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN

14.00 Colonia-Bayern (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN

15.00 Cagliari-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

15.00 Napoli-Roma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

16.00 Liverpool-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

16.00 Tottenham-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX

16.00 Giordania-Qatar (Finale Coppa d'Asia) - ONEFOOTBALL

16.15 Pisa-Sampdoria (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

16.15 Bari-Lecco (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

16.15 Catanzaro-Ascoli (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

16.15 Real Sociedad-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN

16.15 Torres-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Pro Patria-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Pineto-Lucchese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Roma-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN e ZONA DAZN

18.00 Sassuolo-Milan (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

18.30 Real Madrid-Girona (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K

18.30 Nottingham Forest-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

18.30 Atalanta U23-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Padova-Trento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Novara-Virtus Verona (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Fiorenzuola-Pro Vercelli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Arzignano-Giana Erminio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Siviglia-Barcellona (Liga femminile) - DAZN

20.00 Almere City-AZ (Eredivisie) - MOLA

20.45 Sassuolo-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

20.45 Entella-Carrarese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Fermana-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Monterosi-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Renate-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Legnago-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

21.00 PSG-Lilla (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT UNO

21.00 Las Palmas-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN e ZONA DAZN

21.00 Sudafrica-RD Congo (Finale 3°-4° posto Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA