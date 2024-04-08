Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: Monday Night a Udine e Serie C

Si gioca anche in Serie C, dove spicca il derby campano tra Benevento e Juve Stabia.

Oggi termina la 31ª giornata di Serie A con il Monday Night tra Udinese e Inter. Si gioca anche in Serie C, dove spicca il derby campano tra Benevento e Juve Stabia. Di seguito la programmazione completa di oggi in tv.

14.30 Monza-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

16.30 Torino-Verona (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

18.30 Sampdoria-Milan (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

20.30 Benevento-Juve Stabia (Serie C) - RAI SPORT, SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT (canale 252)

20.45 Udinese-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 251)

20.45 Renate-Mantova (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253)

20.45 Pescara-Entella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254)

20.45 Lucchese-Arezzo (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255)