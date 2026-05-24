Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: Napoli-Udinese per la 38ª di Serie A

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In questa domenica 24 maggio si chiude la 38ª giornata di Serie A. Start alle ore 15:00 con Parma-Sassuolo, alle 18:00 c'è Napoli-Udinese, per chiudere alle 20:45 con i cinque match in contemporanea validi per la lotta Champions e la lotta salvezza. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.

DOMENICA 24 MAGGIO

15.00 Parma-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

17.00 Diretta Gol Premier League - SKY SPORT UNO e NOW

17.00 Crystal Palace-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

17.00 Manchester City-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

17.00 West Ham-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

17.00 Nottingham Forest-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

17.00 Brighton-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

17.00 Liverpool-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

17.00 Sunderland-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

17.00 Fulham-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

18.00 Napoli-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

18.00 Juventus-Roma (Finale Coppa Italia femminile) - RAI 2, SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

18.15 Sporting-Uniao Torreense (Finale Taça de Portugal) - COMO TV

18.30 Fiorentina-Bologna (Semifinale playoff Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

18.30 Malaga-Racing Santander (Segunda Division) - DAZN

20.00 Catanzaro-Monza (Finale andata playoff Serie B) - DAZN,SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 254), TV8 e LAB CHANNEL

20.00 Ascoli-Catania (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

20.30 River Plate-Belgrano (Finale campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

20.45 Zona Serie A (Serie A) - DAZN

20.45 Diretta Gol Serie A - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

20.45 Verona-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN

20.45 Milan-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN

20.45 Torino-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN,SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

20.45 Cremonese-Como (Serie A) - DAZN

20.45 Lecce-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN,SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

21.00 Salernitana-Brescia (Playoff Serie C) - RAI SPORT, SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

23.00 Columbus Crew-Atlanta United (MLS) - APPLE TV