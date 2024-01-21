Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: occasione sorpasso per la Juve, derby campano in C

Tanti appuntamenti da non perdere in questa domenica 21 gennaio 2024. Serie A e Serie B, ma non solo: sono tanti gli appuntamenti da non perdere

TuttoNapoli.net © foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport Tanti appuntamenti da non perdere in questa domenica 21 gennaio 2024. Apre le danze il Campionato Primavera, poi c'è il lunch match di Serie A tra Frosinone e Cagliari, proseguendo con la Serie B e non solo: si gioca anche per le serie professionistiche cadette del nostro paese e sono numerosi gli appuntamenti internazionali. La Serie A, orfana delle big impegnate in Supercoppa, ospiterà l'incontro tra Lecce e Juventus delle 20:45, con i bianconeri che potrebbero momentaneamente salire al primo posto. Da segnalare anche il derby campano di Serie C tra Juve Stabia e Giugliano. 11.00 Juventus-Lecce (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA 11.00 Frosinone-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) - SOLOCALCIO 12.15 Utrecht-PSV (Eredivisie) - MOLA 12.30 Frosinone-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 251) 12.30 Fiorentina-Pomigliano (Serie A femminile) - DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky) 13.00 Roma-Torino (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA 13.00 Verona-Lazio (Campionato Primavera) - SOLOCALCIO 13.30 Chelsea-Manchester United (Women's Super League) - DAZN 14.00 Osasuna-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN 14.00 Messina-Taranto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX e SKY SPORT (canale 252) 14.00 Trento-Novara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) 14.00 Sorrento-Turris (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) 14.00 Arzignano-Pro Patria (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) 14.30 Vitesse-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - MOLA 15.00 Empoli-Monza (Serie A) - DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky) 15.00 Sheffield United-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO 15.00 Marocco-Congo (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA 15.00 Cagliari-Monza (Campionato Primavera) - SOLOCALCIO 15.00 Sassuolo-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - DAZN 15.30 Bayern-Bochum (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA 15.30 Oman-Thailandia (Coppa d'Asia) - ONEFOOTBALL 15.30 Manchester City-Liverpool (Women's Super League) - DAZN 16.00 Torres-Olbia (Serie C) - RAI 2 e SKY SPORT (canale 256) 16.15 Real Madrid-Almeria (Liga) - DAZN 16.15 Ascoli-Bari (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 251) 16.15 Perugia-SPAL (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) 16.15 Sestri Levante-Entella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) 16.45 Ajax-RKC (Eredivisie) - MOLA 17.30 Bournemouth-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT 4K 17.30 Borussia M.-Augsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX 18.00 Salernitana-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky) 18.00 Zambia-Tanzania (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA 18.30 Betis-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN 18.30 Pro Sesto-Mantova (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) 18.30 Arezzo-Pescara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) 18.30 Vis Pesaro-Carrarese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) 18.30 Virtus Verona-Legnago (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) 18.30 Albinoleffe-Fiorenzuola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) 18.30 Kirghizistan-Arabia Saudita (Coppa d'Asia) - ONEFOOTBALL 19.45 West Ham-Tottenham (Women's Super League) - DAZN 20.45 Lecce-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky) 20.45 Juve Stabia-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 251) 20.45 Fermana-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) 20.45 Monopoli-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) 20.45 Pineto-Ancona (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) 21.00 Girona-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN 21.00 Sudafrica-Namibia (Coppa d'Africa) - SOLOCALCIO