Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: serata Champions con Real-City e Arsenal-Bayern
09.04.2024 07:00 di Davide Baratto Twitter: @davidebaratto04
Ci sono diversi appuntamenti interessanti in questo martedì 9 aprile 2024. Serata Champions League dove alle 21.00 si scontreranno quattro colossi: Real Madrid-Manchester City e Arsenal-Bayern Monaco. In campo anche Championship, Elite Round e Qualificazioni Europei femminili.
16.00 Italia-Inghilterra Under 19 femminile (Elite Round) - SITO FIGC
18.15 Finlandia-Italia femminile (Qualificazioni Europei) - RAI 2
21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT UNO e INFINITY+
21.00 Real Madrid-Manchester City (Champions League) - CANALE 5, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 252)
21.00 Arsenal-Bayern (Champions League) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e INFINITY+
21.00 Leeds-Sunderland (Championship) - DAZN