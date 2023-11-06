Calcio in Tv, tutte le gare di oggi: termina l'undicesimo turno in Serie A
Termina oggi l'undicesima giornata di Serie A. Due posticipi in programma oggi, con il Monday Night Torino-Sassuolo alle 20.45. Di seguito la programmazione tv odierna.
16.30 Fiorentina-Verona (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
18.30 Frosinone-Empoli (Serie A) - DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky)
19.30 Werder Brema-Eintracht Francoforte (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN
20.30 Rimini-SPAL (Serie C) - RAI SPORT, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 251)
20.45 Torino-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky)
20.45 Monopoli-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252)
20.45 Recanatese-Sestri Levante (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253)
20.45 Pineto-Fermana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254)
21.00 Tottenham-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT 4K
21.00 Getafe-Cadice (Liga) - DAZN
22.30 Godoy Cruz-Platense (Campionato argentino) - SILIVE, MOLA e ONEFOOTBALL
23.00 Vasco da Gama-Botafogo (Brasileirão) - SOLOCALCIO