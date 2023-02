A un passo dal Napoli in estate: Navas giocherà per un club inglese di metà classifica

Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Agreement in place on a loan deal from PSG until the end of the season. 🚨🇨🇷 #DeadlineDay



Keylor has accepted Forest days ago and it’s now sealed, documents finally signed.



Boarding completed - ✈️ Nottingham @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/7ESBb57bNp