Bayern su Osimhen? Il presidente: "Per l'attaccante pronti a spendere anche 100mln!"
Il Bayern Monaco, che è tra i club interessati a Victor Osimhen, è pronto a tutto per acquistare un grande attaccante in estate
12.06.2023 17:00 di Redazione Tutto Napoli.net Twitter: @tuttonapoli
Il Bayern Monaco, che è tra i club interessati a Victor Osimhen, è pronto a tutto per acquistare un grande attaccante in estate, anche a spendere 100 milioni. Lo ha dichiarato il presidente Herbert Hainer a Bild TV: "Il Bayern può spendere anche 100 milioni, ma deve essere una scelta giusta. Si sa che stiamo cercando un centravanti, siamo sulla buona strada".