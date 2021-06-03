Da Milano - Il Chelsea vuole vendere Emerson e fissa il prezzo: Napoli e Inter interessate

Il Napoli continua a monitorare e a seguire Emerson Palmieri. Il terzino del Chelsea piace tanto agli azzurri.
Il Napoli continua a monitorare e a seguire Emerson Palmieri. Il terzino del Chelsea piace tanto agli azzurri. A dare gli ultimi aggiornamenti è l giornalista Nicolò Schira che su Twitter scrive: “Il Chelsea sta lavorando per vendere Emerson Palmieri e chiede 8/10 milioni di euro. L'esterno sinistro vuole tornare in SerieA. Il Napoli è ancora interessato (Spalletti lo apprezza e i due hanno buoni rapporti) e anche l'Inter ha aperto colloqui con il suo nuovo agente”.