Da Milano - Il Chelsea vuole vendere Emerson e fissa il prezzo: Napoli e Inter interessate

Il Napoli continua a monitorare e a seguire Emerson Palmieri. Il terzino del Chelsea piace tanto agli azzurri. A dare gli ultimi aggiornamenti è l giornalista Nicolò Schira che su Twitter scrive: “Il Chelsea sta lavorando per vendere Emerson Palmieri e chiede 8/10 milioni di euro. L'esterno sinistro vuole tornare in SerieA. Il Napoli è ancora interessato (Spalletti lo apprezza e i due hanno buoni rapporti) e anche l'Inter ha aperto colloqui con il suo nuovo agente”.

#Chelsea are working to sell #EmersonPalmieri and ask €8/10M. The left fullback wants to return to #SerieA. #Napoli are still interested (#Spalletti appreciates him and they have good relationship) and #Inter have also opened talks with his new agent. #transfers #CFC https://t.co/3RXx8sUedN