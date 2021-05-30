Da Milano - Prima offerta dalla Spagna per De Paul, anche Milan-Juve interessate

Il futuro di Rodrigo De Paul, accostato più volte al Napoli, sembra essere lontano dall'Udinese.
30.05.2021 17:15 di Redazione Tutto Napoli.net
Il futuro di Rodrigo De Paul, accostato più volte al Napoli, sembra essere lontano dall'Udinese. Il giornalista Nicolò Schira ha dato aggiornamenti sul centrocampista argentino, tramite Twitter: "L'Udinese vuole 35/40mln di euro per vendere Rodrigo De Paul e preferirebbe farlo senza giocatori come contropartita. L'Atletico Madrid considera De Paul il primo obiettivo e ha offerto 25 milioni di euro la scorsa settimana, Milan e Juventus sono interessate al centrocampista ma non hanno ancora fatto offerte".