Dal Canada - Mertens-Toronto, c'era interesse: non si esclude ripresa colloqui

Il Toronto potrebbe sognare di ricomporre la coppia Insigne-Mertens in Canada. A lanciare l'indiscrezione su Twitter è stato Michael Singh, giornalista canadese esperto di Mls: "Toronto FC e Dries Mertens hanno discusso alcuni mesi fa e c'era interesse da entrambe le parti, secondo fonti. Mertens voleva vedere se poteva restare al Napoli, ma vista la situazione attuale, mi aspetto che quei colloqui riprendano nel prossimo futuro".