Dal Canada - Mertens-Toronto, c'era interesse: non si esclude ripresa colloqui

Il Toronto potrebbe sognare di ricomporre la coppia Insigne-Mertens in Canada. A lanciare l'indiscrezione su Twitter è stato Michael Singh, giornalista canadese esperto di Mls: "Toronto FC e Dries Mertens hanno discusso alcuni mesi fa e c'era interesse da entrambe le parti, secondo fonti. Mertens voleva vedere se poteva restare al Napoli, ma vista la situazione attuale, mi aspetto che quei colloqui riprendano nel prossimo futuro".

Toronto FC and Dries Mertens held talks a few months ago and there was interest on both sides, per sources. Mertens wanted to see if he he could stay with Napoli, but given the situation now, I'd expect those talks to resume in the near future https://t.co/Zpe2A78F52