Sky DE - Popovic vuole il Bayern: offerto contratto a lungo termine, contatti in corso

Dopo la fumata nera nella trattativa con il Milan e le voci sul presunto interessamento della Juventus, su Matija Popovic si è inserito il Napoli.
16.01.2024 14:50 di Francesco Carbone   vedi letture
Dopo la fumata nera nella trattativa con il Milan e le voci sul presunto interessamento della Juventus, su Matija Popovic si è inserito il Napoli. Il club azzurro non è però l’unico interessato al talento serbo.

Secondo quanto riferito da Sky Sport DE, il Bayern Monaco sta spingendo per il 18enne che punta ad andare in Germania. Nelle ultime ore il Bayern ha presentato un'offerta ufficiale e un contratto a lungo termine. Nessuna decisione definitiva ancora. Discussioni in corso.