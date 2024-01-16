Il Rennes si iscrive alla corsa per Mangala: offerta al Nottingham, cifre e dettagli

Il centrocampista belga Orel Mangala piace a Napoli e Juventus, ma nelle ultime ore c’è da registrare l’inserimento di un altro club.
Il centrocampista belga Orel Mangala piace a Napoli e Juventus, ma nelle ultime ore c’è da registrare l’inserimento di un altro club. Secondo quanto riferito da Sky Sport DE, il Rennes ha presentato un'offerta ufficiale al Nottingham Forest così formulata: prestito semestrale con obbligo di riscatto di circa 25 milioni di euro, bonus inclusi. Il club inglese punta tanto sul giocatore e pretende di più. Napoli e Juventus ancora in corsa. La situazione è ancora aperta.