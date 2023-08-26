Seguito dal Napoli, Amrabat dà priorità al Man United. Romano: “Ad oggi nessuna offerta”

Sfumato Gabri Veiga, il nome di Sofyan Amrabat è tornato prepotentemente in auge in chiave Napoli. Il marocchino non è stato convocato dalla Fiorentina per la gara contro il Lecce. L’esperto di mercato Fabrizio Romano, su Twitter fa sapere che il centrocampista, da fine giugno, ha dato priorità al Manchester United. Al momento, però, non sono pervenute offerte ufficiali alla Fiorentina. Lo United si è informato sulle condizioni dell'affare ma attende le uscite.

Sofyan Amrabat, not part of Fiorentina squad as he has decided to wait for a move until the end of the window; Manchester United, priority since end of June 🇲🇦



No official bid from United to Fiorentina yet. United are informed on deal conditions but waiting on outgoings. pic.twitter.com/g5q1RRjrWx