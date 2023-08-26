Seguito dal Napoli, Amrabat dà priorità al Man United. Romano: “Ad oggi nessuna offerta”

Il nome di Sofyan Amrabat è tornato prepotentemente in auge in chiave Napoli.
26.08.2023 13:15 di Francesco Carbone   vedi letture
Sfumato Gabri Veiga, il nome di Sofyan Amrabat è tornato prepotentemente in auge in chiave Napoli. Il marocchino non è stato convocato dalla Fiorentina per la gara contro il Lecce. L’esperto di mercato Fabrizio Romano, su Twitter fa sapere che il centrocampista, da fine giugno, ha dato priorità al Manchester United. Al momento, però, non sono pervenute offerte ufficiali alla Fiorentina. Lo United si è informato sulle condizioni dell'affare ma attende le uscite.