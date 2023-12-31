Tottenham, mezz'ora in campo per l'obiettivo azzurro Hojbjerg nel 3-1 al Bournemouth

E' terminata anche la seconda partita di giornata in Premier League in questo ultimo dell'anno.

E' terminata anche la seconda partita di giornata in Premier League in questo ultimo dell'anno. Il Tottenham si è imposto 3-1 sul Bournemouth. Il punteggio si sblocca già dopo nove minuti con Sarr, costretto poi ad uscire dopo mezz’ora. Nella ripresa arriva il raddoppio di Son e il tris di Richarlison prima della rete di Scott che ha fissato il punteggio sul 3-1 finale. Al 58', anche per l'emergenza in mediana, è entrato l'obiettivo azzurro Hojbjerg

PREMIER LEAGUE - GIORNATA 20

Sabato 30 dicembre 2023

Luton - Chelsea 2-3

Aston Villa - Burnley 3-2

Crystal Palace - Brentford 3-1

Manchester City - Sheffield United 2-0

Wolverhampton - Everton 3-0

Nottingham Forest - Manchester United 2-1

Domenica 31

Fulham - Arsenal 2-1

Tottenham - Bournemouth 3-1

Lunedì 1 gennaio 2024

Liverpool - Newcastle (21:00)

Martedì 2

West Ham - Brighton (20:30)

La classifica aggiornata

Liverpool 42 punti (19 partite)

Aston Villa 42 (20)

Man City 40 (19)

Arsenal 40 (20)

Tottenham 39 (20)

West Ham 33 (19)

Man United 31 (20)

Brighton 30 (19)

Newcastle 29 (19)

Chelsea 28 (20)

Wolves 28 (20)

Bournemouth 25 (19)

Fulham 24 (20)

Crystal Palace 21 (20)

Nott Forest 20 (20)

Brentford 19 (19)

Everton 16 (20)

Luton 15 (19)

Burnley 11 (20)

Sheffield Utd 9 (20)