Tottenham, si insiste per Drasugin: distanza di 7mln col Genoa
Il Napoli insiste per Dragusin, anche se il Tottenham fa sul serio: secondo Fabrizio Romano, è previsto nelle prossime ore un nuovo contatto
03.01.2024 11:20 di Redazione Tutto Napoli.net Twitter: @tuttonapoli
TuttoNapoli.net
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
Il Napoli insiste per Dragusin, anche se il Tottenham fa sul serio: secondo Fabrizio Romano, è previsto nelle prossime ore un nuovo contatto tra i club col Genoa che chiede 30 milioni e il Tottenham al momento fermo a 23. Gli Spurs hanno scelto lui come sostituto dell'infortunato Romero, altro ex Genoa.
️🇷🇴 Tottenham and Genoa have new round of talks already scheduled to advance on Radu Dragusin deal.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2024
Initial verbal proposal from Spurs is around €23m while Genoa asking price is €30m. Contacts will continue soon.
Postecoglou still convinced: he wants Dragusin. pic.twitter.com/MwZffGLc4C