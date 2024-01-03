Tottenham, si insiste per Drasugin: distanza di 7mln col Genoa

Il Napoli insiste per Dragusin, anche se il Tottenham fa sul serio: secondo Fabrizio Romano, è previsto nelle prossime ore un nuovo contatto
03.01.2024
Il Napoli insiste per Dragusin, anche se il Tottenham fa sul serio: secondo Fabrizio Romano, è previsto nelle prossime ore un nuovo contatto tra i club col Genoa che chiede 30 milioni e il Tottenham al momento fermo a 23. Gli Spurs hanno scelto lui come sostituto dell'infortunato Romero, altro ex Genoa.