Tottenham, si insiste per Drasugin: distanza di 7mln col Genoa

Il Napoli insiste per Dragusin, anche se il Tottenham fa sul serio: secondo Fabrizio Romano, è previsto nelle prossime ore un nuovo contatto tra i club col Genoa che chiede 30 milioni e il Tottenham al momento fermo a 23. Gli Spurs hanno scelto lui come sostituto dell'infortunato Romero, altro ex Genoa.

️🇷🇴 Tottenham and Genoa have new round of talks already scheduled to advance on Radu Dragusin deal.



Initial verbal proposal from Spurs is around €23m while Genoa asking price is €30m. Contacts will continue soon.



Postecoglou still convinced: he wants Dragusin.