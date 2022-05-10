UFFICIALE - Colpo Manchester City: preso Haaland dal Borussia Dortmund

"Il Manchester City conferma di aver raggiunto un principio di accordo con il Borussia Dortmund per il trasferimento dell'attaccante Erling Haaland a partire dal 1° luglio 2022". Con questo comunicato, il Manchester City ufficializza l'arrivo dell'attaccante.

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.