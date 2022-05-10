UFFICIALE - Colpo Manchester City: preso Haaland dal Borussia Dortmund

10.05.2022 16:50 di Francesco Carbone   vedi letture
"Il Manchester City conferma di aver raggiunto un principio di accordo con il Borussia Dortmund per il trasferimento dell'attaccante Erling Haaland a partire dal 1° luglio 2022". Con questo comunicato, il Manchester City ufficializza l'arrivo dell'attaccante.