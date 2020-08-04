UFFICIALE - Niente Napoli e Juve, Ferran Torres è del City

Ferran Torres, esterno spagnolo classe 2000, è un nuovo calciatore del Manchester City. Il talento, seguito anche da Napoli e Juventus nei mesi scorsi, ha detto addio al Valencia e firmato un contratto fino al 2025 coi Citizens. Il costo dell'operazione dovrebbe aggirarsi intorno ai 25 milioni di euro + 12 di bonus: Questo l'annuncio ufficiale del club inglese su Twitter:

Here we go! We’re delighted to announce the signing of @FerranTorres20 from Valencia on a five-year deal ✍️



#ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/hzCbdoRsxL