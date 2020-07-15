FOTO - "Amo davvero ciò che faccio. Mi godo a pieno ogni attimo", il bel post di Mertens sui social

"Amo davvero ciò che faccio. So che ogni carriera è fugace e ci saranno momenti in cui non avrò le opportunità che sto avendo in questo momento. Quindi ne approfitto appieno e mi godo ogni pezzo". Questo il bellissimo messaggio comparso sul profilo Instagram di Dries Mertens, entrato nella storia del Napoli come il miglio bomber all time del club azzurro.