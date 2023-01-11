FOTO - Osimhen giocatore emergente per Globe Soccer: "Grazie a chi mi ha supportato"
Victor Osimhen è il miglior giovane dell'anno 2022 per Globe Soccer. Riconoscimento importante ottenuto a novembre per l'attaccante nigeriano che sui social ha postato la foto col trofeo sorridente. "Grazie a chi mi ha supportato in tutti questi anni". Ecco il suo post:
Just Receive The @Globe_Soccer Award For The Power Horse Emerging Player Of The Year,Thank You For The Recognition,And To Those That Have Been Supporting Me Through The Years,I Appreciate Y’all.GOD Is The Greatest @sscnapoli @Globe_Soccer pic.twitter.com/3vur2CTuUn— Victor Osimhen (@victorosimhen9) January 11, 2023