UFFICIALE - La UEFA annuncia: "Danimarca-Finlandia ripartirà alle 20,30 su richiesta dei giocatori"

Arriva la conferma ufficiale della UEFA: Danimarca-Finlandia ripartirà alle 20,30, su richiesta di entrambe le squadre coinvolte, dopo il malore accusato da Christian Eriksen.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC).



The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half.