UFFICIALE - La UEFA annuncia: "Danimarca-Finlandia ripartirà alle 20,30 su richiesta dei giocatori"

Arriva la conferma ufficiale della UEFA: Danimarca-Finlandia ripartirà alle 20,30.
12.06.2021 20:12 di Antonio Noto Twitter:    Vedi letture
UFFICIALE - La UEFA annuncia: "Danimarca-Finlandia ripartirà alle 20,30 su richiesta dei giocatori"
TuttoNapoli.net
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Arriva la conferma ufficiale della UEFA: Danimarca-Finlandia ripartirà alle 20,30, su richiesta di entrambe le squadre coinvolte, dopo il malore accusato da Christian Eriksen.