UFFICIALE - La UEFA annuncia: "Danimarca-Finlandia ripartirà alle 20,30 su richiesta dei giocatori"
Arriva la conferma ufficiale della UEFA: Danimarca-Finlandia ripartirà alle 20,30.
12.06.2021 20:12 di Antonio Noto Twitter: @antonio_noto
TuttoNapoli.net
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Arriva la conferma ufficiale della UEFA: Danimarca-Finlandia ripartirà alle 20,30, su richiesta di entrambe le squadre coinvolte, dopo il malore accusato da Christian Eriksen.
Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC).— UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021
The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half.