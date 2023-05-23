Sky DE - Osimhen, il Chelsea spinge ma prima deve vendere e ADL non si accontenta: i dettagli

Il Chelsea non molla la presa su Victor Osimhen. A riferirlo su Twitter è Florian Plettenberg, giornalista di SkySportDE: "Il Chelsea sta ancora spingendo! Lo vogliono come nuovo attaccante! È in cima alla lista. Tenete presente che ci sono aspettative di prezzo di circa 110milioni di euro + bonus in questa fase. Ma il Chelsea deve prima vendere giocatori e De Laurentiis vuole di più, almeno 150 milioni. Problematico per il Chelsea: niente Champions League la prossima stagione".

