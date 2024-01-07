Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: si parte col Milan alle 12.30 e chiude Roma-Atalanta

Si chiude il 19° turno di Serie A con cinque gare in programma nel corso della giornata odierna.

TuttoNapoli.net

© foto di Alessandro Garofalo/Image Sport

Si chiude il 19° turno di Serie A con cinque gare in programma nel corso della giornata odierna. Si parte all'ora di pranzo con Empoli-Milan, alle 15.00 due gare in programma: Torino-Napoli e Udinese-Lazio. Alle 18.00 andrà in scena Salernitana-Juventus, mentre alle 20.45 il big match fra Roma e Atalanta chiude la giornata di Serie A.

12.30 Empoli-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

14.00 Juventus Next Gen-Pescara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Torres-Recanatese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Trento-Triestina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Messina-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Arzignano-Legnago (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Renate-Fiorenzuola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Torino-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

15.00 Udinese-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN e ZONA DAZN

15.15 Roma-Juventus Women (Supercoppa Italiana femminile) - RAI 2, DAZN

16.00 Valencia-Atletico Madrid (Liga femminile) - DAZN

16.15 Cesena-Olbia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

16.15 Perugia-Lucchese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Ancona-Entella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Pineto-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Sorrento-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Pro Patria-Pergolettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Arsenal-Liverpool (FA Cup) - DAZN

18.00 Salernitana-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

18.00 Real Madrid-Madrid (Liga femminile) - DAZN

18.30 Crotone-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

18.30 Juve Stabia-Monterosi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Brindisi-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Sestri Levante-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Roma-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN