Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: si parte alle 12.30 col Milan, chiudono 3 big match

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per il 16° turno, si parte alle 12.30 con Milan-Monza: la gara sarà visibile sia DAZN e su Sky

TuttoNapoli.net

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per il 16° turno, si parte alle 12.30 con Milan-Monza: la gara sarà visibile sia DAZN e su Sky. Alle 15.00 Fiorentina-Verona e Udinese-Sassuolo, mentre alle 18.00 andrà in scena Bologna-Roma. Alle 20.45 il big match tra Lazio e Inter.

12.30 Milan-Monza (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

12.30 Pomigliano-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.15 Manchester United-Liverpool (Women's Super League) - DAZN

14.00 Almeria-Maiorca (Liga) - DAZN

14.00 Novara-Triestina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

14.00 Trento-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Cesena-Torres (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Olbia-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Levante Las Planas-Real Madrid (Liga femminile) - DAZN

15.00 Fiorentina-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

15.00 Udinese-Sassuolo (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

15.00 Arsenal-Brighton (Premier League) - SY SPORT UNO

15.00 Como-Roma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Friburgo-Colonia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

16.15 Lecco-Ternana (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

16.15 Real Sociedad-Betis (Liga) - DAZN

16.15 Alessandria-Legnago (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Vis Pesaro-Sestri Levante (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Liverpool-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

17.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Eintracht Francoforte (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Bologna-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

18.30 Las Palmas-Cadice (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Avellino-Taranto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

18.30 Monopoli-Crotone (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Monterosi-Turris (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Gubbio-Recanatese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Arzignano-Pro Vercelli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Norimberga-Bayern (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN

18.30 Siviglia-Athletic Bilbao (Liga femminile) - DAZN

19.30 Bayern-Stoccarda (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Lazio-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

20.45 Lille-PSG (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

20.45 Ancona-Pescara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Padova-Fiorenzuola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Virtus Verona-Pro Patria (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Carrarese-Lucchese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Brindisi-Picerno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

21.00 Real Madrid-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN

21.30 Braga-Benfica (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN