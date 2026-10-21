Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: termina la 3ª giornata di Champions con Inter e Como

Calcio in TV mercoledì 21 ottobre: Inter-Shakhtar su Prime Video, Como-Manchester United su Sky e Bayern-Arsenal su TV8.

Mercoledì 21 ottobre 2026, la Champions League torna protagonista con le ultime partite della terza giornata della League Phase. Riflettori puntati sull'Inter, impegnata alle ore 21:00 contro lo Shakhtar Donetsk in una sfida trasmessa in esclusiva su Amazon Prime Video. Alle 18:45 toccherà invece al Como, che affronterà il Manchester United con diretta su Sky Sport e NOW. Tra gli appuntamenti più attesi della serata spicca anche Bayern Monaco-Arsenal, visibile in chiaro su TV8 oltre che su Sky e NOW. Il programma comprende inoltre Real Madrid-Lipsia, Aston Villa-Viking e le altre sfide della massima competizione europea.

Partite in TV oggi, 21 ottobre: orari e canali di Champions League, Inter e Como

Di seguito il palinsesto completo delle partite di calcio in programma mercoledì 21 ottobre, con orari, competizioni e piattaforme televisive, mantenuto secondo le indicazioni fornite.

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

18.45 Como-Manchester United (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

18.45 Lille-Galatasaray (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

20.00 Levante-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

21.00 Inter-Shakhtar (Champions League) - AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

21.00 Bayern-Arsenal (Champions League) - TV8, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

21.00 Real Madrid-Lipsia (Champions League) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

21.00 Aston Villa-Viking (Champions League) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

21.00 Betis-Feyenoord (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

21.00 Sporting-LASK (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

21.00 Bruges-Lens (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

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Titolo SEO: Calcio in TV oggi 21 ottobre: dove vedere Inter-Shakhtar, Como-Manchester United e Bayern-Arsenal in chiaro

Slug: calcio-tv-oggi-21-ottobre-2026-inter-shakhtar-como-manchester-united-champions

Rendi il palinsesto più leggibileSepara meglio competizioni e canali