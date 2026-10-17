Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: non solo Venezia-Napoli, tutti gli appuntamenti
Sabato ricchissimo di appuntamenti per gli appassionati di calcio. Per i tifosi azzurri l'attenzione sarà tutta sul Napoli, impegnato alle ore 15 sul campo del Venezia: la sfida del Penzo sarà trasmessa su DAZN e DAZN 1, canale 214 di Sky. Alle 18 spazio a Bologna-Inter, sempre su DAZN, mentre il programma di Serie A si chiuderà alle 20.45 con Roma-Genoa, visibile sia su DAZN che su Sky e NOW.
Calcio in TV oggi: il programma delle gare principali
11.00 Milan-Cagliari (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
11.00 Lecce-Cesena (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV
12.30 Sassuolo-Napoli (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
13.00 Lazio-Inter (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
13.30 Everton-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
13.30 Watford-Charlton (Championship) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
14.00 Espanyol-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Reggiana-Torres (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT(canale 251) e NOW
14.30 Inter U23-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT(canale 252) e NOW
14.30 Vado-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 252) e NOW
14.30 Guidonia-Forlì (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 253) e NOW
14.30 Pianese-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 254) e NOW
14.30 Carpi-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 255) e NOW
15.00 Venezia-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
15.00 Ascoli-Empoli (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Benevento-Vicenza (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Carrarese-Modena (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Padova-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Torino-Roma (Campionato Primavera) - SOLOCALCIO
15.00 Albinoleffe-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV
15.00 Como-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Union Berlino-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW
16.00 Manchester City-Ipswich (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW
16.00 Brentford-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW
16.00 Hull City-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW
16.00 Norwich-Portsmouth (Championship) - COMO TV
16.15 Villarreal-Elche (Liga) - DAZN
16.30 ADO Den Haag-PSV (Eredivisie) - COMO TV
17.15 Mantova-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
17.15 Strasburgo-PSG (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+
17.30 Potenza-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT(canale 251) e NOW
17.30 Salernitana-Scafatese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 252) e NOW
17.30 Folgore Caratese-Treviso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 253) e NOW
18.00 Bologna-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
18.00 Ternana-Lazio (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
18.30 Newcastle-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
18.30 Bayern-Lipsia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW
18.30 Betis-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN
19.30 Pisa-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
20.00 Telstar-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - COMO TV
20.30 Philadelphia Union-Charlotte (MLS) - APPLE TV
20.45 Roma-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
20.45 Lille-Brest (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+
20.45 Troyes-Lens (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+
21.00 Valencia-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
21.00 Dundee-Rangers (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV
21.00 Academica-Amarante (Taça de Portugal) - COMO TV
22.00 Minnesota United-St. Louis (MLS) - APPLE TV
Serie A Enilive 2026-2027
|VS
|Venezia
|Napoli
Editore TC&C srl - Testata giornalistica
aut. Tribunale Napoli n. 4 del 12/02/2020
Iscritto al Registro Operatori
di Comunicazione al n. 18246
Direttore editoriale: Antonio Gaito
Direttore responsabile: Francesco Molaro