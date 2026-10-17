Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: non solo Venezia-Napoli, tutti gli appuntamenti

Tanto calcio in televisione oggi, sabato 17 ottobre: riflettori puntati su Venezia-Napoli alle 15. In campo anche Inter, Roma, Liverpool e Barcellona.

Sabato ricchissimo di appuntamenti per gli appassionati di calcio. Per i tifosi azzurri l'attenzione sarà tutta sul Napoli, impegnato alle ore 15 sul campo del Venezia: la sfida del Penzo sarà trasmessa su DAZN e DAZN 1, canale 214 di Sky. Alle 18 spazio a Bologna-Inter, sempre su DAZN, mentre il programma di Serie A si chiuderà alle 20.45 con Roma-Genoa, visibile sia su DAZN che su Sky e NOW.

Calcio in TV oggi: il programma delle gare principali

11.00 Milan-Cagliari (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

11.00 Lecce-Cesena (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

12.30 Sassuolo-Napoli (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.00 Lazio-Inter (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

13.30 Everton-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

13.30 Watford-Charlton (Championship) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

14.00 Espanyol-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Reggiana-Torres (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT(canale 251) e NOW

14.30 Inter U23-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT(canale 252) e NOW

14.30 Vado-Sambenedettese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 252) e NOW

14.30 Guidonia-Forlì (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 253) e NOW

14.30 Pianese-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 254) e NOW

14.30 Carpi-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 255) e NOW

15.00 Venezia-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Ascoli-Empoli (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Benevento-Vicenza (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Carrarese-Modena (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Padova-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Torino-Roma (Campionato Primavera) - SOLOCALCIO

15.00 Albinoleffe-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

15.00 Como-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Union Berlino-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

16.00 Manchester City-Ipswich (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

16.00 Brentford-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW

16.00 Hull City-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

16.00 Norwich-Portsmouth (Championship) - COMO TV

16.15 Villarreal-Elche (Liga) - DAZN

16.30 ADO Den Haag-PSV (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

17.15 Mantova-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

17.15 Strasburgo-PSG (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+

17.30 Potenza-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT(canale 251) e NOW

17.30 Salernitana-Scafatese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 252) e NOW

17.30 Folgore Caratese-Treviso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 253) e NOW

18.00 Bologna-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

18.00 Ternana-Lazio (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

18.30 Newcastle-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

18.30 Bayern-Lipsia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW

18.30 Betis-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN

19.30 Pisa-Cremonese (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

20.00 Telstar-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

20.30 Philadelphia Union-Charlotte (MLS) - APPLE TV

20.45 Roma-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

20.45 Lille-Brest (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+

20.45 Troyes-Lens (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+

21.00 Valencia-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

21.00 Dundee-Rangers (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV

21.00 Academica-Amarante (Taça de Portugal) - COMO TV

22.00 Minnesota United-St. Louis (MLS) - APPLE TV