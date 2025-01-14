Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: ci sono i recuperi Atalanta-Juve e Como-Milan

Ci sono diversi appuntamenti calcistici in questo martedì 14 gennaio. Vanno in scena i recuperi della 19ª giornata di Serie A: Como-Milan alle ore 18:30 e Atalanta-Juventus alle 20:45- Si gioca anche in Premier League e in Bundesliga. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.

MARTEDÌ 14 GENNAIO

18.30 Como-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

18.30 Holstein Kiel-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

20.30 Nottingham Forest-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

20.30 Brentford-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

20.30 Chelsea-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

20.30 West Ham-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

20.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

20.45 Atalanta-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW