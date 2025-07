Osimhen-Galatasaray, Romano: "Here we go!". Tutti i dettagli dell'affare

🚨🟡🔴 Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray, here we go! Club to club documents exchange to start in next 24h after verbal pact.



Galatasaray will pay €40m now, €35m in one year, 10% on future profit and also a goals based bonus.



Victor can't be sold to any Italian club for 2 years.