Dall'Arabia - Osimhen, non basta l’offerta faraonica: la cifra shock chiesta dal nigeriano

Al Hilal have submitted an offer of €30 million per year for Victor Osimhen, but the striker is holding out for a €40 million annual salary. 🇳🇬



Meanwhile, Galatasaray have proposed a €15 million deal. Negotiations remain ongoing as the clubs work to bridge the gap.

Via:… https://t.co/4yOVzqFKgZ pic.twitter.com/qHENjxfD5D