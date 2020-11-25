Koulibaly su Diego: "Non dimenticherò mai le tue parole per me"

"Non dimenticherò mai le tue parole per me. Le parole che ora ho in testa sono solo due: grazie. Per tutto. Per sempre" ha scritto sui social
"Non dimenticherò mai le tue parole per me. Le parole che ora ho in testa sono solo due: grazie. Per tutto. Per sempre" ha scritto sui social il difensore del Napoli Kalidou Koulibaly che ha conosciuto la leggenda argentina ed ha scambiato anche tanti messaggi sui social e non solo. 