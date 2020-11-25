Koulibaly su Diego: "Non dimenticherò mai le tue parole per me"
25.11.2020 20:20 di Redazione Tutto Napoli.net Twitter: @tuttonapoli
"Non dimenticherò mai le tue parole per me. Le parole che ora ho in testa sono solo due: grazie. Per tutto. Per sempre" ha scritto sui social il difensore del Napoli Kalidou Koulibaly che ha conosciuto la leggenda argentina ed ha scambiato anche tanti messaggi sui social e non solo.
I will never forget your words for me.— Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) November 25, 2020
The words I now have in my head are just two: thank you.
For everything. Forever
