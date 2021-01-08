Osimhen, l’amico-giornalista: “Sta bene, solo il Covid lo ferma! Da lunedì...”
Victor Osimhen è fermo ai box, infortunato e positivo al Covid-19. Le ultime sulle condizione dell'attaccante nigeriano arrivano dal connazionale Oma Akatugba, giornalista e amico del giocatore: "Sta bene e non vede l'ora di segnare di nuovo. Spera di fare tanti gol. La prossima settimana comincerà ad allenarsi. Solo il Covid-19 lo sta tenendo fermo adesso", le parole scritte sui social.
He is fine and waiting to score goals again. There shall be plenty of goals. https://t.co/9t2Lxx68J8— Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) January 8, 2021
