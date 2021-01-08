Osimhen, l’amico-giornalista: “Sta bene, solo il Covid lo ferma! Da lunedì...”

Victor Osimhen è fermo ai box, infortunato e positivo al Covid-19. Le ultime sulle condizione dell'attaccante nigeriano arrivano dal connazionale
08.01.2021 23:13 di Redazione Tutto Napoli.net  Twitter:    Vedi letture
© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport
Osimhen, l’amico-giornalista: “Sta bene, solo il Covid lo ferma! Da lunedì...”

Victor Osimhen è fermo ai box, infortunato e positivo al Covid-19. Le ultime sulle condizione dell'attaccante nigeriano arrivano dal connazionale Oma Akatugba, giornalista e amico del giocatore: "Sta bene e non vede l'ora di segnare di nuovo. Spera di fare tanti gol. La prossima settimana comincerà ad allenarsi. Solo il Covid-19 lo sta tenendo fermo adesso", le parole scritte sui social.