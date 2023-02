Che numeri Kvara! Come Messi e Neymar nei Top 5 d'Europa

10 - Among the Big-5 European Leagues players, Khvicha #Kvaratskhelia is one of five with at least 10+ goals scored and 10+ assists (10 and 11); among those players, he is the youngest (the others: Messi, Neymar, Kolo Muani and Gnabry). Special.#SpeziaNapoli pic.twitter.com/lwDMKCBNTr