Calcio in Tv, dove vedere le gare di oggi: alle 12.30 parte l'abbuffata, chiude l'Inter

vedi letture

Continuano le gare di Serie A valide per la 21ª giornata. Si parte alle 12.30 con Fiorentina-Torino, alle 15.00 Cagliari-Lecce e Parma-Venezia. Alle 18.00 Verona-Lazio, alle 20.45 Inter-Empoli. In campo anche la Serie B, la Serie C e le gare più belle dei maggiori campionati europei.

Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, domenica 19 gennaio

12.30 Fiorentina-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

12.30 Ascoli-Milan Futuro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

12.30 Inter-Como (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

12.30 Sampdoria-Milan (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

14.00 Celta-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN

15.00 Parma-Venezia (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Cagliari-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

15.00 Manchester United-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

15.00 Nottingham Forest-Southampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA

15.00 Everton-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN

15.00 Catanzaro-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Palermo-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Sassuolo-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Diretta Gol Serie C - SKY SPORT CALCIO

15.00 Pianese-Pescara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Alcione-Padova (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Juventus Next Gen-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Torres-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Arzignano-Trento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Pergolettese-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.30 Union Berlino-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX

15.30 Roma-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - RAI 2, DAZN

16.15 Real Madrid-Las Palmas (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Carrarese-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Ipswich Town-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

17.30 Werder Brema-Augsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX

17.30 Pro Patria-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT

17.30 Picerno-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Carpi-Entella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Pontedera-Vis Pesaro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.30 Lumezzane-Union Clodiense (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Verona-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

18.00 Fiorentina-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

18.30 Osasuna-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN

19.30 Foggia-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT

20.45 Inter-Empoli (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1

21.00 Valencia-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN

21.30 Gil Vicente-Porto (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN