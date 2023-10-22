Calcio in Tv, tutte le gare trasmesse oggi: si parte alle 12.30 e si finisce col big-match
Dopo i tre anticipi che si sono giocati ieri, oggi in campo altre cinque gare di Serie A. Si parte alle 12.30 con Roma-Monza, alle 15.00 Bologna-Frosinone e Salernitana-Cagliari, mentre alle 18.00 andrà in scena Atalanta-Genoa. In serata, alle 20.45, il big match Milan-Juventus.
12.30 Roma-Monza (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
12.30 Milan-Pomigliano (Serie A femminile) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN
14.00 Las Palmas-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN
14.00 Juventus Next Gen-Perugia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.00 Brindisi-Casertana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.00 Torres-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
14.00 Fermana-Entella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
15.00 Bologna-Frosinone (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN
15.00 Salernitana-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN 2
15.00 Fiorentina-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - DAZN, RAI SPORT
15.30 Colonia-Borussia M. (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MAX
16.15 Sampdoria-Cosenza (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
16.15 Girona-Almeria (Liga) - DAZN
16.15 Catania-Taranto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
16.15 Gubbio-Olbia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
17.00 Sampdoria-Roma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
17.30 Aston Villa-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO
17.30 Heidenheim-Augsburg (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA
18.00 Atalanta-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN
18.30 Reggiana-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
18.30 Villarreal-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Lucchese-Pescara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.30 Avellino-Monterosi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.30 Rimini-Ancona (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (
18.30 Pineto-Cesena (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.30 Vis Pesaro-Recanatese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Milan-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN
20.45 Lione-Clermont (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
21.00 Barcellona-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN