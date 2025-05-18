Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: Parma-Napoli, Inter-Lazio e tutta la Serie A alle 20.45

In questa domenica 18 maggio scende in campo quasi tutta la Serie A alle 20:45: ben nove gare in contemporanea, tra cui Parma-Napoli e Inter-Lazio decisive in chiave Scudetto. Si gioca anche per le serie cadette del nostro paese e sono numerosi gli appuntamenti internazionali. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.

DOMENICA 18 MAGGIO

11.00 Lecce-Lazio (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

13.00 Everton-Southampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

14.30 Ajax-Twente (Eredivisie) - MOLA

14.30 Heerenveen-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - MOLA

14.30 Sparta-PSV (Eredivisie) - MOLA

15.00 Cremonese-Bologna (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

15.15 West Ham-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

16.00 Brentford-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

16.00 Leicester-Ipswich (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

16.00 Crotone-Vicenza (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

17.30 Arsenal-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

18.15 Diretta Serie C - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

18.15 Atalanta U23-Audace Cerignola (Playoff Serie C) - RAI SPORT, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

18.15 Vis Pesaro-Pescara (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

18.15 Giana Erminio-Pescara (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254), SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

18.45 Hajduk Spalato-Rijeka (Campionato croato) - MOLA

19.00 Atletico Madrid-Betis (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Barcellona-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Celta-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Valencia-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Maiorca-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Real Sociedad-Girona (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Siviglia-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Valladolid-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Las Palmas-Leganes (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Osasuna-Espanyol (Liga) - DAZN

20.45 Zona Serie A - DAZN e DAZN 2 (canale 215 Sky)

20.45 Diretta Gol Serie A - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

20.45 Parma-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

20.45 Inter-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

20.45 Roma-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 3 (canale 216 Sky)

20.45 Juventus-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 4 (canale 217 Sky)

20.45 Fiorentina-Bologna (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

20.45 Verona-Como (Serie A) - DAZN

20.45 Monza-Empoli (Serie A) - DAZN

20.45 Lecce-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

20.45 Cagliari-Venezia (Serie A) - DAZN