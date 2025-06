Romano insiste: "L'Al Hilal pronto a presentare una nuova offerta a Osimhen"

🚨 Al Hilal are not giving up on Victor Osimhen as they want to submit new proposal to the player.



Osimhen rejected 10 days ago but Al Hilal insist… race open as Galatasaray and Premier League clubs are still there, while Juventus called again.



🎥 More: https://t.co/yf72T6Vjje pic.twitter.com/ujaopIppO7