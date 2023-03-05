Mai dare per morto il Liverpool! Incredibile 7-0 sul Man United
Clamorosa vittoria del Liverpool che annienta il Manchester United di Ten Hag nella 26ª giornata di Premier League. I Reds vincono 7-0 grazie alle doppiette di Gakpo, Darwin Nunez e Salah, oltre al gol di Firmino, rilanciandosi anche in classifica per la zona Champions League, distante ora solo 3 punti, ma con il Tottenham che ha una gara in più. Di seguito tutte le partite del weekend e la classifica aggiornata.
Sabato 4 marzo
Manchester City-Newcastle 2-0
Arsenal-Bournemouth 2-2
Aston Villa-Crystal Palace 1-0
Brighton-West Ham 4-0
Chelsea-Leeds 1-0
Wolverhampton-Tottenham 1-0
Southampton-Leicester 1-0
Domenica 5 marzo
Nottingham Forest-Everton 2-2
Liverpool-Manchester United
Lunedì 6 marzo
Brentford-Fulham
La classifica
Arsenal 63 (26)
Manchester City 58 (26)
Manchester United 49 (25)
Tottenham 45 (26)
Liverpool 42 (25)
Newcastle 41 (24)
Fulham 39 (25)
Brighton 38 (23)
Brentford 35 (23)
Chelsea 34 (25)
Aston Villa 34 (25)
Crystal Palace 27 (25)
Wolverhampton 27 (26)
Nottingham Forest 26 (25)
Leicester 24 (25)
West Ham 23 (25)
Leeds 22 (25)
Everton 22 (26)
Southampton 21 (25)
Bournemouth 21 (25)