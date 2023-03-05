Mai dare per morto il Liverpool! Incredibile 7-0 sul Man United

Clamorosa vittoria del Liverpool che annienta il Manchester United di Ten Hag nella 26ª giornata di Premier League.

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Clamorosa vittoria del Liverpool che annienta il Manchester United di Ten Hag nella 26ª giornata di Premier League. I Reds vincono 7-0 grazie alle doppiette di Gakpo, Darwin Nunez e Salah, oltre al gol di Firmino, rilanciandosi anche in classifica per la zona Champions League, distante ora solo 3 punti, ma con il Tottenham che ha una gara in più. Di seguito tutte le partite del weekend e la classifica aggiornata.

Sabato 4 marzo

Manchester City-Newcastle 2-0

Arsenal-Bournemouth 2-2

Aston Villa-Crystal Palace 1-0

Brighton-West Ham 4-0

Chelsea-Leeds 1-0

Wolverhampton-Tottenham 1-0

Southampton-Leicester 1-0