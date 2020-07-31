Osimhen sui social: "Darò tutto me stesso! Non vedo l'ora di scendere in campo"

"Il prossimo capitolo sarà il Napoli. E' molto eccitante e non vedo l'ora di scendere in campo con la squadra, voglio ringraziare i fan nelle ultime settimane e darò sicuramente il massimo in campo per il bene del club. Non vedo l'ora di tornare in campo". Questo il bel messaggio di Victor Osimhen, neo-acquisto del Napoli, lanciato sul suo profilo ufficiale Instagram dopo esser stato ufficializzato come nuovo attaccante azzurro.