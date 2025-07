Osimhen-Galatasaray, ora ci siamo! Romano: “Rilancio a 75mln con maxi-acconto e garanzie!”

🚨🟡🔴 EXCL: Galatasaray submit new proposal to Napoli for Victor Osimhen after €70m rejected!



The Turkish club now offers €75m with €40m immediate payment and €35m in installments, with bank guarantees as key point again.



Decision up to Napoli once again. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/47B8DFV3hQ