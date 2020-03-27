VIDEO - Boris Johnson positivo al Coronavirus: "Sono in isolamento, restate a casa!"

Boris Johnson positivo al Coronavirus. Ad annuncialo è lo stesso primo ministro inglese, che nelle prime fasi aveva sottovalutato il fenomeno, con un video su Twitter. 
27.03.2020
Boris Johnson positivo al Coronavirus. Ad annuncialo è lo stesso primo ministro del Regno Unito, che nelle prime fasi aveva sottovalutato il fenomeno, con un video su Twitter. 

"Nelle ultime 24 ore ho sviluppato sintomi lievi ed il tes per il coronavirus è risultato positivo. Ora sono in autoisolamento, ma continuerò a guidare la il governo attraverso delle videoconferenze" ha spiegato Johson che alla fine aggiunge: "Insieme lo batteremo. Restiamo a casa" l'hashtag conclusivo, a testimonianza che anche lui sia ormai persuaso che il distaccamento sociale in questo momento sia l'unico rimedio da opporre.