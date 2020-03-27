VIDEO - Boris Johnson positivo al Coronavirus: "Sono in isolamento, restate a casa!"

Boris Johnson positivo al Coronavirus. Ad annuncialo è lo stesso primo ministro del Regno Unito, che nelle prime fasi aveva sottovalutato il fenomeno, con un video su Twitter.

"Nelle ultime 24 ore ho sviluppato sintomi lievi ed il tes per il coronavirus è risultato positivo. Ora sono in autoisolamento, ma continuerò a guidare la il governo attraverso delle videoconferenze" ha spiegato Johson che alla fine aggiunge: "Insieme lo batteremo. Restiamo a casa" l'hashtag conclusivo, a testimonianza che anche lui sia ormai persuaso che il distaccamento sociale in questo momento sia l'unico rimedio da opporre.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri