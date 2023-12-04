Calcio in Tv, tutte le gare di oggi: il Monday Night chiude il 14° turno di Serie A

Dopo i match di ieri, si chiude oggi la 14ª giornata di Serie A.
Dopo i match di ieri, si chiude oggi la 14ª giornata di Serie A con il Monday Night Torino-Atalanta. Di seguito la programmazione completa di oggi in tv.

14.30 Bologna-Monza (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

20.30 Wolverhampton-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT (canale 251

20.45 Torino-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 251)

20.45 Potenza-Taranto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252)

20.45 Casertana-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253)

20.45 Latina-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254)

20.45 Monopoli-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255)

21.00 Celta-Cadice (Liga) - DAZN

21.15 Luton-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT 4K

21.15 Sporting-Gil Vicente (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN