Calcio in Tv, tutte le gare di oggi: il Monday Night chiude il 14° turno di Serie A
Dopo i match di ieri, si chiude oggi la 14ª giornata di Serie A con il Monday Night Torino-Atalanta. Di seguito la programmazione completa di oggi in tv.
14.30 Bologna-Monza (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
20.30 Wolverhampton-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT (canale 251
20.45 Torino-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 251)
20.45 Potenza-Taranto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252)
20.45 Casertana-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253)
20.45 Latina-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254)
20.45 Monopoli-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255)
21.00 Celta-Cadice (Liga) - DAZN
21.15 Luton-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT 4K
21.15 Sporting-Gil Vicente (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN