Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: inizia 17ª giornata di Serie A, ben 5 match
In questo sabato 27 dicembre, torna la Serie A con la sedicesima giornata che oggi prevede ben cinque gare. Si parte con il lunch match tra Parma e Fiorentina. Alle 18 Lecce-Como e Torino-Cagliari, mentre alle 18 si affrontono Udinese-Lazio. Alle 20.45 il Pisa ospita alla Juventus. Si gioca anche nelle serie cadette del nostro paese e sono numerosi gli appuntamenti internazionali, tra questi la Coppa d'Africa. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.
SABATO 27 DICEMBRE
12.30 Parma-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
12.30 Spezia-Pescara (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
13.30 Nottingham Forest-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
13.30 Benin-Botswana (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
13.30 Hibernian-Hearts (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV
15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN
15.00 Torino-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
15.00 Lecce-Como (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 2 (canale 215 Sky)
15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
15.00 Carrarese-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Catanzaro-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Empoli-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Juve Stabia-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Sampdoria-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Venezia-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Lusitano-Fafe (Taça de Portugal) - COMO TV
15.50 Al Nassr-Al Okhdood (Saudi League) - SOLOCALCIO e COMO TV
16.00 Liverpool-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW
16.00 Arsenal-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e NOW
16.00 Brentford-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX e NOW
16.00 West Ham-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW
16.00 Burnley-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
16.00 Senegal-RD Congo (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
16.00 Livingston-Celtic (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV
17.15 Palermo-Padova (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
18.00 Udinese-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
18.30 Chelsea-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
18.30 Uganda-Tanzania (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
18.30 Al Ittihad-Al Shabab (Saudi League) - SOLOCALCIO e COMO TV
18.45 Aberdeen-Dundee United (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV
19.30 Bari-Avellino (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
20.45 Pisa-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
21.00 Nigeria-Tunisia (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
