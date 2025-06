Osimhen-Al-Hilal, clamoroso dalla Francia: “Offerto ingaggio da 40mln + 5 di bonus”

🚨Al-Hilal’s salary proposal to Victor Osimhen : €40M net + €5M add-ons per year. The plan is to bring him to the clubs world cup if possible. No issue with Napoli over transfer fees.



🔹Galatasaray also in the race, trying to convince the striker

➡️Osimhen has others clubs… pic.twitter.com/ZPcvRgRQ67