Osimhen-Galatasaray, Romano annuncia: "Ultimi colloqui col Napoli positivi! Garanzie e clausola definitivi"

🚨🟡🔴 Galatasaray and Napoli, at the final stages of Victor Osimhen deal after positive talks today.



Gala set to pay €40m now, €35m by the end of 2026 — also won’t be able to sell the player to Italian clubs for two years.



Guarantees and sell-on clause, now as final topics.