Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: alle 18 c'è Inter-Cagliari
In questo sabato 12 aprile prosegue la 32ª giornata di Serie A. Start alle ore 15 con la sfida salvezza tra Venezia e Monza, alle 18 in campo l'Inter contro il Cagliari ed a chiudere Juventus-Lecce alle ore 20:45. Si gioca anche nelle serie cadette del nostro paese e sono diversi gli appuntamenti internazionali. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.
SABATO 12 APRILE
11.00 Bologna-Lecce (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
11.00 Lazio-Empoli (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV
12.30 Sampdoria-Lazio (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
13.00 Cremonese-Inter (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
13.30 Manchester City-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
13.30 Celtic-Kilmarnock (Scottish League) - MOLA
14.00 Real Sociedad-Maiorca (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Venezia-Monza (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN
15.00 Carrarese-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Cosenza-Brescia (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Reggiana-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Salernitana-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Cavese-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
15.00 Union Clodiense-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
15.00 Trento-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
15.00 Pianese-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
15.00 Picerno-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
15.00 Fiorentina-Udinese (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
15.00 Milan-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.00 Napoli-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Union Berlino (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW
16.00 Brighton-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT e NOW
16.00 Nottingham Forest-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW
16.00 Brighton-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW
16.00 Southampton-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW
16.15 Getafe-Las Palmas (Liga) - DAZN
16.30 Fortuna Sittard-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - MOLA
17.15 Sampdoria-Cittadella (Serie B) - DAZN
17.30 Lecco-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
17.30 Perugia-Sestri Levante (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
17.30 SPAL-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
17.30 Pro Vercelli-Pro Patria (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
17.30 Giugliano-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
18.00 Inter-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
18.30 Arsenal-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX e NOW
18.30 Bayern-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW
18.30 Celta-Espanyol (Liga) - DAZN
18.45 Dinamo Zagabria-Osijek (Campionato croato) - MOLA
19.00 Santa Clara-Sporting (Liga) - DAZN
19.30 Modena-Sassuolo (Serie B) - DAZN
20.00 PSV-Almere City (Eredivisie) - MOLA
20.00 Al Nassr-Al Riyadh (Saudi League) - SOLOCALCIO
20.30 Toronto-Minnesota United (MLS) - APPLE TV
20.45 Juventus-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
20.45 Atlanta United-New England (MLS) - APPLE TV
21.00 Leganes-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
21.30 Casa Pia-Porto (Liga) - DAZN
22.30 Orlando City-New York Red Bulls (MLS) - APPLE TV
