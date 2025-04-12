Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: alle 18 c'è Inter-Cagliari

vedi letture

In questo sabato 12 aprile prosegue la 32ª giornata di Serie A. Start alle ore 15 con la sfida salvezza tra Venezia e Monza, alle 18 in campo l'Inter contro il Cagliari ed a chiudere Juventus-Lecce alle ore 20:45. Si gioca anche nelle serie cadette del nostro paese e sono diversi gli appuntamenti internazionali. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.

SABATO 12 APRILE

11.00 Bologna-Lecce (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

11.00 Lazio-Empoli (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

12.30 Sampdoria-Lazio (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.00 Cremonese-Inter (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

13.30 Manchester City-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

13.30 Celtic-Kilmarnock (Scottish League) - MOLA

14.00 Real Sociedad-Maiorca (Liga) - DAZN

15.00 Venezia-Monza (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN

15.00 Carrarese-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Cosenza-Brescia (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Reggiana-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Salernitana-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Cavese-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

15.00 Union Clodiense-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

15.00 Trento-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

15.00 Pianese-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

15.00 Picerno-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

15.00 Fiorentina-Udinese (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

15.00 Milan-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.00 Napoli-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Union Berlino (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

16.00 Brighton-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT e NOW

16.00 Nottingham Forest-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

16.00 Brighton-Leicester (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

16.00 Southampton-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

16.15 Getafe-Las Palmas (Liga) - DAZN

16.30 Fortuna Sittard-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - MOLA

17.15 Sampdoria-Cittadella (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Lecco-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

17.30 Perugia-Sestri Levante (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

17.30 SPAL-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

17.30 Pro Vercelli-Pro Patria (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

17.30 Giugliano-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

18.00 Inter-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

18.30 Arsenal-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

18.30 Bayern-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

18.30 Celta-Espanyol (Liga) - DAZN

18.45 Dinamo Zagabria-Osijek (Campionato croato) - MOLA

19.00 Santa Clara-Sporting (Liga) - DAZN

19.30 Modena-Sassuolo (Serie B) - DAZN

20.00 PSV-Almere City (Eredivisie) - MOLA

20.00 Al Nassr-Al Riyadh (Saudi League) - SOLOCALCIO

20.30 Toronto-Minnesota United (MLS) - APPLE TV

20.45 Juventus-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

20.45 Atlanta United-New England (MLS) - APPLE TV

21.00 Leganes-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

21.30 Casa Pia-Porto (Liga) - DAZN

22.30 Orlando City-New York Red Bulls (MLS) - APPLE TV