Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: c'è Inter-Juventus alle 18
Ci sono diversi appuntamenti calcistici in questa domenica 27 ottobre. Continua il nono turno di Serie A che vede andare in scena tra gli altri anche il big match tra Inter e Juventus, con il calcio d'inizio previsto alle ore 18.00. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.
DOMENICA 27 OTTOBRE
11.00 Inter-Empoli (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
12.15 Utrecht-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - MOLA
12.30 Parma-Empoli (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
12.30 Perugia-Milan Futuro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
13.00 Sassuolo-Torino (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
14.00 Leganes-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN
15.00 Lazio-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
15.00 Monza-Venezia (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 2 (canale 215 Sky)
15.00 Chelsea-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e NOW
15.00 West Ham-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX e NOW
15.00 Crystal Palace-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW
15.00 Catanzaro-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Frosinone-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Sampdoria-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN
15.00 Diretta Gol Serie C - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW
15.00 Albinoleffe-Padova (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
15.00 Altamura-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
15.00 Avellino-Messina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
15.00 Catania-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW
15.00 Taranto-Turris (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW
15.00 Verona-Atalanta (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV
15.00 Folgore Caratese-Fanfulla (Serie D) - SOLOCALCIO
15.30 Bochum-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW
15.30 Benevento-Casertana (Serie C) - RAI 2, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
16.15 Getafe-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
16.45 Ajax-Willem II (Eredivisie) - MOLA
17.30 Arsenal-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW
17.30 Union Berlino-Eintracht Francoforte (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW
17.30 Feralpisalò-Lecco (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
17.30 Sorrento-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
17.30 Giugliano-Crotone (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
17.30 Pineto-Ascoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
17.30 Pontedera-Entella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW
18.00 Inter-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
18.30 Betis-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN
19.00 Benfica-Rio Ave (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
19.30 Lucchese-Pescara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
20.45 Fiorentina-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
21.00 Real Sociedad-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN
23.00 Boca Juniors-Deportivo Riestra (Campionato argentino) - SOLOCALCIO e MOLA
Serie A Enilive 2024-2025
|VS
|Milan
|Napoli
Editore: TC&C SRL - Testata giornalistica
aut. Tribunale Napoli n. 4 del 12/02/2020
Iscritto al Registro Operatori
di Comunicazione al n. 18246
Direttore editoriale: Antonio Gaito
Direttore responsabile: Francesco Molaro