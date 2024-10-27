Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: c'è Inter-Juventus alle 18

Ci sono diversi appuntamenti calcistici in questa domenica 27 ottobre. Continua il nono turno di Serie A che vede andare in scena tra gli altri anche il big match tra Inter e Juventus, con il calcio d'inizio previsto alle ore 18.00. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.

DOMENICA 27 OTTOBRE

11.00 Inter-Empoli (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

12.15 Utrecht-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - MOLA

12.30 Parma-Empoli (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

12.30 Perugia-Milan Futuro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

13.00 Sassuolo-Torino (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

14.00 Leganes-Celta (Liga) - DAZN

15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN

15.00 Lazio-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Monza-Venezia (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 2 (canale 215 Sky)

15.00 Chelsea-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e NOW

15.00 West Ham-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

15.00 Crystal Palace-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

15.00 Catanzaro-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Frosinone-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Sampdoria-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Diretta Gol Serie C - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

15.00 Albinoleffe-Padova (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

15.00 Altamura-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

15.00 Avellino-Messina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

15.00 Catania-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

15.00 Taranto-Turris (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

15.00 Verona-Atalanta (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

15.00 Folgore Caratese-Fanfulla (Serie D) - SOLOCALCIO

15.30 Bochum-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

15.30 Benevento-Casertana (Serie C) - RAI 2, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

16.15 Getafe-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN

16.45 Ajax-Willem II (Eredivisie) - MOLA

17.30 Arsenal-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW

17.30 Union Berlino-Eintracht Francoforte (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

17.30 Feralpisalò-Lecco (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

17.30 Sorrento-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

17.30 Giugliano-Crotone (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

17.30 Pineto-Ascoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

17.30 Pontedera-Entella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

18.00 Inter-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

18.30 Betis-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Benfica-Rio Ave (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

19.30 Lucchese-Pescara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

20.45 Fiorentina-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

21.00 Real Sociedad-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN

23.00 Boca Juniors-Deportivo Riestra (Campionato argentino) - SOLOCALCIO e MOLA