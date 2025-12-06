Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: inizia la 15ª giornata

vedi letture

In questo sabato 6 dicembre si giocano gli anticipi del 15esimo turno di Serie A. In campo alle 15 Sassuolo-Fiorentina, si continua alle 18 con il derby lombardo tra Inter e Como e si chiude alle 20.45 Verona-Atalanta. Si gioca anche in Serie B e in Premier, Liga e Bundesliga. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.

11.00 Juventus-Torino (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

11.00 Cremonese-Cagliari (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

12.00 Atletico Madrid-Siviglia (Liga femminile) - DAZN

12.30 Napoli-Milan (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.00 Bologna-Inter (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

13.00 Paderborn-Elversberg (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW

13.30 Aston Villa-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

14.00 Villarreal-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN

14.00 Bayer Leverkusen-Lipsia (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN

14.30 Livorno-Arezzo (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

14.30 Siracusa-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

14.30 Sorrento-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

14.30 Pianese-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

14.30 Casarano-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

14.30 Pro Vercelli-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

14.30 Roma-Juventus (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.00 Sassuolo-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Genoa-Atalanta (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

15.00 Dinamo Zagabria-Hajduk (Campionato croato) - COMO TV

15.00 Barcellona-Tenerife (Liga femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Stoccarda-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW

16.00 Manchester City-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT e NOW

16.00 Bournemouth-Chelsea (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

16.00 Tottenham-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

16.00 Newcastle-Burnley (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

16.00 Everton-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 259) e NOW

16.15 Alaves-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN

16.30 Heerenveen-PSV (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

17.30 Bra-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

17.30 Giugliano-Team Altamura (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

18.00 Inter-Como (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

18.00 Rijeka-Vukovar (Campionato croato) - COMO TV

18.15 Union SG-Gent (Campionato belga) - DAZN

18.30 Leeds-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, e NOW

18.30 Lipsia-Eintracht Francoforte (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

18.30 Betis-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN

18.45 Fortuna Sittard-Ajax (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

19.00 Real Madrid-Real Sociedad (Liga femminile) - DAZN

20.30 Inter Miami-Vancouver Whitecaps (Finale playoff MLS) - APPLE TV

20.45 Verona-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

20.45 Sint Truiden-Bruges (Campionato belga) - DAZN

21.00 Athletic-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

21.00 Feyenoord-Zwolle (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

21.00 Kilmarnock-Rangers (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV

21.05 PSG-Rennes (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW