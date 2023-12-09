Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: si parte col Liverpool e poi altre 3 di A

Dopo la vittoria della Juventus con il Napoli, in Serie A si giocano altre tre sfide quest'oggi

Dopo la vittoria della Juventus con il Napoli, in Serie A si giocano altre tre sfide quest'oggi: alle 15.00 Hellas Verona-Lazio, alle 18.00 la sfida fra Atalanta e Milan. Entrambe le gare saranno visibili su DAZN. Alle 20.45 andrà in scena Inter-Udinese: la gara sarà trasmessa da DAZN e da Sky.

13.30 Crystal Palace-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO,

14.00 Cremonese-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

14.00 Sampdoria-Lecco (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

14.00 Ascoli-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

14.00 Bari-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

14.00 Cittadella-Cosenza (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

14.00 Ternana-Feralpisalò (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

14.00 Alaves-Las Palmas (Liga) - DAZN

15.00 Verona-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

15.30 Eintracht Francoforte-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA

16.00 Manchester United-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

16.15 Catanzaro-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

16.15 Betis-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN

16.15 Atalanta U23-Padova (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Juventus Next Gen-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Pescara-Olbia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Pontedera-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Atalanta-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

18.30 Aston Villa-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

18.30 Borussia Dortmund-Lipsia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO,

18.30 Villarreal-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 SPAL-Entella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT

18.30 Crotone-Juve Stabia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Triestina-Giana Erminio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Giugliano-Monterosi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

19.00 Vitoria Guimarães-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

20.45 Inter-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

20.45 Recanatese-Cesena (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Messina-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Turris-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

21.00 PSG-Nantes (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT ARENA

21.00 Maiorca-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN e ZONA DAZN