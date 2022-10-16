Altro che in calo: il Liverpool batte il City e toglie l’imbattibilità a Guardiola

Vittoria fondamentale per il Liverpool che in casa piega, non senza qualche sofferenza, il Manchester City.

Vittoria fondamentale per il Liverpool che in casa piega, non senza qualche sofferenza, il Manchester City. Decisiva per la vittoria finale la rete realizzata al 76' da Salah. Con questo risultato il Manchester City scivola a -4 dall'Arsenal capolista, mentre i Reds, nello stesso girone del Napoli in Champions League, risalgono la china portandosi all'ottavo posto. Il programma completo dell'11° turno: Venerdì

Brentford - Brighton 2-0 Sabato

Leicester - Crystal Palace 0-0

Fulham - Bournemouth 2-2

Wolverhampton - Nottingham Forest 1-0

Tottenham - Everton 2-0 Domenica

Aston Villa - Chelsea 0-2

Leeds - Arsenal 0-1

Manchester United - Newcastle 0-0

Southampton - West Ham 1-1

Liverpool - Manchester City 1-0 La classifica

Arsenal 27 (10 gare giocate)

Man City 23 (10)

Tottenham 23 (10)

Chelsea 19 (9)

Man Utd 16 (9)

Newcastle 15 (10)

Brighton 14 (9)

Brentford 13 (10)

Liverpool 13 (10)

Bournemouth 13 (10)

Fulham 12 (10)

Everton 10 (10)

West Ham 10 (9)

Crystal Palace 10 (9)

Leeds 9 (9)

Aston Villa 9 (10)

Wolves 9 (10)

Southampton 7 (9)

Leicester 5 (10)

Nottingham Forest 5 (10)